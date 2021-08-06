Cancel
Transcripts: Ravens Friday Training Camp Transcripts

By Baltimore Ravens
baltimoreravens.com
 4 days ago

Opening statement: "Alright, [it's] good seeing everybody here. I really appreciate you being here. It's a little warmer today, as you've noticed. The guys did a good job of fighting through it. I thought they bounced back – yesterday was an off day. We had morning practice without an install night last night, so they had to really get locked in. [They] did a good job, but lots of things to work on. These are the days you work on those things and build your foundation under your football team – that's what training camp is. It's not just getting through it; it's getting through it and doing a great job, becoming a better team and working on all things that we need to do. They're doing a good job of that. So, what questions do you have?"

NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson issues continue to mount for Ravens

It has been a rough start to training camp for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson missed time due to COVID-19 and then made some questionable comments about vaccination. A few of Jackson’s weapons have dealt with their own health issues, and now first-round pick Rashod Bateman just got hurt at Tuesday’s practice and didn’t return.
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

Media Advisory: Ravens Training Camp Media Availability

8:30 a.m. - Practice. 10:35 a.m. - John Harbaugh, WR Marquise Brown, CB Marlon Humphrey, QB Lamar Jackson. 10:35 a.m. - John Harbaugh, RB J.K. Dobbins, CB Marcus Peters, WR Sammy Watkins. Friday, July 30:. 8:30 a.m. - Practice. 10:35 a.m. - Chris Horton, Don Martindale, Greg Roman, Keith Williams.
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

Eisenberg: Ravens' Ground Game Will Still Dominate

If what happens during training camp accurately foretold what's going to happen once the season begins, Baltimore fans would be gearing up to watch an aerial circus from the Ravens in 2021. Hour after hour, day after day, they're passing the ball a ton on the fields of the Under...
NFLchatsports.com

Ravens achieve 90% vaccination rate heading into training camp

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, John Harbaugh, National Football League, Gus Edwards, David Aldridge. The Baltimore Ravens have achieved 90% vaccination status going into training camp. This news breaks as the CDC is recommending mask usage indoors again amidst an outbreak due to the delta-variation of COVID-19. Ravens...
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

Practice Report: Tight End Josh Oliver Is Elevating for a Job

One of the best competitions at Ravens training camp is at tight end, where Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle will take the top two spots but a third could make the 53-man roster. On Monday, Josh Oliver literally elevated the game, skying for the most impressive catch of the day to make a statement in the competition. Oliver leapt over cornerback Anthony Averett and held on for a touchdown during red-zone 7-on-7 drills. He also made a couple catches in tight traffic.
NFLSportsnet.ca

Lamar Jackson misses first Ravens training camp practice

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Lamar Jackson was not practicing with the Baltimore Ravens at the start of their first practice of training camp Wednesday. There was no indication beforehand that Jackson would be absent, but he wasn't with the rest of the Baltimore quarterbacks going through drills early in practice. Coach John Harbaugh was expected to speak with reporters afterward.
NFLrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Ravens QB Lamar tests positive, out for opening of training camp

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is out for the opening days of training camp with the Baltimore Ravens after his positive COVID-19 test was revealed by head coach John Harbaugh on Wednesday. The Ravens said Jackson and running back Gus Edwards tested positive for COVID-19. The team will work with their medical...
NFLbaltimorebeatdown.com

Three burning questions ahead of Ravens training camp

On the verge of training camp, the Baltimore Ravens have answered quite a few questions since their last game played. Orlando Brown is out, Alejandro Villanueva is in. Rashod Bateman, Sammy Watkins and Tylan Wallace were added to make the Ravens perimeter passing attack more formidable. Defensively, they’re going to run it back without Ngakoue or Judon. Nonetheless, there are several burning questions remaining, which will need to be answered before the Ravens kick off Week 1 in Las Vegas against the Raiders.
NFLYardbarker

Ravens Training Camp Notebook Day 3: Sammy Watkins On The Rise

Sammy Watkins got separation from his defender and made a diving catch in the corner of the end zone. Those types of plays have been common for Watkins, who has been the most impressive wide receiver at Ravens training camp. "He’s a pro. He’s been there before," Ravens coach John...
NFLPosted by
CBS Baltimore

First Week Of Ravens Training Camp Begins Wednesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens training camp is set to begin on Wednesday, July 28 at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills. The first full-team practice is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Veteran players reported on Tuesday. All passes to the 12 open practices including the one held M&T Bank Stadium were claimed within 24 hours. For more: 5️⃣ key storylines as the Ravens begin Training Camp. 📰: https://t.co/I4nzACno3L pic.twitter.com/VNpmNoLB3c — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 27, 2021 Ravens' first week of training camp Tuesday: Vet players report (Media availability 4PM) Wednesday: First full-team practice (8:30AM-10:30AM) Thursday & Friday: Practices in Owings Mills (830-1030AM) Saturday: Practice at M&T Bank Stadium (6PM-8PM) — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) July 27, 2021
NFLbaltimorepositive.com

Twelve Ravens thoughts following Day 2 of open training camp

With the Ravens completing their second full-squad practice of training camp on Thursday, I’ve offered a dozen thoughts, each in 50 words or less:. 1. It’s tough to deny the diminished buzz at practice with Lamar Jackson absent, a feeling that wasn’t helped by the backup quarterbacks having a so-so day. Taking nothing away from the rest of a talented roster, it reinforces how transcendent Jackson is and how different this team is without him.
NFLlocaldvm.com

Fans back in M&T Bank Stadium for Ravens training camp practice

BALTIMORE, Md (WDVM) — For the first time in two years, Baltimore Ravens’ fans were able to attend a training camp practice at M&T Bank Stadium. An all around great day for not just the fans, but for the players as well. As practice progressed, the players continued to feed off the energy from the so called “Ravens Flock”.
NFLbaltimorepositive.com

Watkins seizing opportunity early in first training camp with Ravens

With players on the field in Owings Mills, Luke Jones and Nestor give a full training camp preview of Ravens defense and changes in how the team will pressure the quarterback. With players on the field in Owings Mills, Luke Jones and Nestor give a full training camp preview of Ravens defense and changes in how the team will pressure the quarterback.
NFLallfans.co

Defense dominates as Ravens begin another week of 2021 training camp

The Baltimore Ravens began another week of 2021 training camp on Monday, and there was plenty to take away from the day. Last week, the offensive unit got the better of the defense for the most part, but it went the other way around on monday with a strong showing from the defensive unit. Key players made big plays, and young players stepped up to show off their skills.

