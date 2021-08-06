Transcripts: Ravens Friday Training Camp Transcripts

Opening statement: "Alright, [it's] good seeing everybody here. I really appreciate you being here. It's a little warmer today, as you've noticed. The guys did a good job of fighting through it. I thought they bounced back – yesterday was an off day. We had morning practice without an install night last night, so they had to really get locked in. [They] did a good job, but lots of things to work on. These are the days you work on those things and build your foundation under your football team – that's what training camp is. It's not just getting through it; it's getting through it and doing a great job, becoming a better team and working on all things that we need to do. They're doing a good job of that. So, what questions do you have?"