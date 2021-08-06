5 Ways to Cope as an Introvert in a Video World

We all know them. They’re the work-from-home warriors, the “quiet friends,” the ones who rejoice at cancelled plans—introverts! In my astrological dabbling, I’ve discovered an interesting pattern: There are three zodiac signs in particular that are the most introverted, each in their own cosmically-unique way. In a world that often pressures people to be social, being introverted can be frustrating and confusing. We’re told that we have to talk with people we don’t know in order to advance our careers (“networking” is exhausting), and that we have to be social to feel fulfilled (even though one-on-one hangs are often waaaay comfier)....