5 Ways to Cope as an Introvert in a Video World

By Lynn Power
Register Citizen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am an introvert at heart. People often don't believe me when I tell them this because I seem so obviously extroverted. After all, I've had several management and leadership positions in large advertising agencies and have done countless interviews, presentations and keynotes over the years. And now, I'm out there promoting my own brands, MASAMI (clean premium haircare) and Isle de Nature (bee-powered luxury home fragrance). But the truth is I'm an introvert who has become a learned extrovert.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Blogs#Introverts#Startup#Ways To Cope#Myers Brigg#Cnn
Mental HealthDiscover Mag

What Makes Us Introverts, Extroverts or Ambiverts?

Whether you’re an introvert or an extrovert doesn’t say much about how outgoing you are – that’s a common misconception. “It’s definitely not about the shy versus confident idea,” explains Kyla Flanagan, an education researcher at the University of Calgary, Alberta, whose work has looked how to ensure teaching methods are optimized for both introverted and extroverted students. “Instead, you should think about where you get your energy from – groups or solitude.”
Career Development & AdviceCMSWire

How to Manage Introverts in the Digital Workplace

Just under half of the world's population is introverted. To be exact, 44 percent are, according to data from personality profiling firm Myers-Briggs Co. If you're a manager, chances are you have at least one introvert on your team. Unlike their extroverted colleagues who are energized by social settings, introverts...
Carl JungInside Higher Ed

How to teach both introverts and extroverts effectively (opinion)

Faculty and instructional designers should consider many factors when designing effective and engaging courses. One they often overlook is a student’s orientation to others and the world around them -- notably, if they are introverted or extroverted. Carl Jung popularized the theory of psychological types in 1912, and from this,...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Change the Way You See the World

Change the way you see the world, and the world you see changes. But how do you do it? The best tool I know for managing your mind and changing how you see the world is called the “model.”. The model simplifies everything down to five things: circumstances, thoughts, feelings,...
ReligionGreenville Herald-Banner

SOMETHING TO CONSIDER: Introvert learns to welcome the interruption

Philippians 2:4 – “Let each of you look not only to his own interests, but also to the interests of others.”. I can, and often do, go for days without much social interaction. For some reason, being in groups larger than three or four can drain me. I love the silence and solitude a closed door and a book in my hand brings.
Lifestylewgnradio.com

HushLoudly: The introvert who urges us to ‘Be More with Less’

HushLoudly host Jeri Bingham talks with Courtney Carver, the mastermind behind the Project 333 movement, and being/doing more with less. Courtney shares her journey after a multiple sclerosis diagnosis that put her on a path to reduce stress which ultimately led to a new, more minimalist lifestyle. Learn more about Courtney, her books, podcast, learnings and more at www.bemorewithless.com.
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

10 Signs You’re an Introvert with Anxiety

Anxiety causes a nagging thought that something terrible is going to happen. Being an introvert means you prefer calm situations and environments that aren’t stimulating. To be an introvert with anxiety means that you deal with both of those things at once. The anxiety might cause you to stay up...
Books & LiteratureThrive Global

Books That Will Change Your Lifestyle

There is no question that words hold power. The question is, which phrases will you choose to have power in your life? Whether you are looking to improve your time management, sleep schedule, or learn what it means to grow in emotional intelligence, there is a book out there waiting for you to pick it up and begin a better life.
Mental Healthquickanddirtytips.com

3 Ways to Cope When You're Feeling Bad

Everyone feels bad sometimes. But the next time you're in a funk, you'll recover more quickly if you treat yourself with kindness by following these three simple steps. It's normal to feel bad from time to time. When you're feeling down, you can protect yourself from further harm by treating yourself with kindness. Use these three simple techniques to soothe yourself until you're back on your feet:
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Anchor Leaving, Reveals Exit During Live Broadcast

Good Morning America anchor Dan Harris is leaving the news program. Harris made the announcement on the series on Sunday morning, telling his co-hosts and viewers that he would be leaving in two months. According to Deadline, Harris' departure from Good Morning America comes over two decades after he joined the team at ABC News.
Relationshipsdistrictchronicles.com

‘Hush, She’s Sleeping’ — Story of the Day

I did everything I could for my husband but he always seemed to be dissatisfied. One day, I woke up to my husband’s voice in the hall along with a female voice. “How could he?” I thought. And that was the last straw for me. I work at a bank...
LifestylePosted by
StyleCaster

The Most Introverted Zodiac Signs Def Want To Stay In Tonight

We all know them. They’re the work-from-home warriors, the “quiet friends,” the ones who rejoice at cancelled plans—introverts! In my astrological dabbling, I’ve discovered an interesting pattern: There are three zodiac signs in particular that are the most introverted, each in their own cosmically-unique way. In a world that often pressures people to be social, being introverted can be frustrating and confusing. We’re told that we have to talk with people we don’t know in order to advance our careers (“networking” is exhausting), and that we have to be social to feel fulfilled (even though one-on-one hangs are often waaaay comfier)....
BusinessInc.com

Musk, Branson, and a Brief, Disgusting History of the Barefoot CEO

In 1996, before Silicon Valley geek went C-suite chic, Netscape co-founder and future VC king Marc Andreessen earned what was then the ultimate business establishment honor: the cover of Time magazine. The story described the internet-browser wizard as a new kind of millionaire visionary. Yes, Netscape's recent IPO made the 24-year-old fabulously wealthy overnight, but he claimed not to care about money. After all, he still lived in a rented two-bedroom house and spent all his money on CDs and dog toys.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Coping With Anxiety

I have always struggled with Anxiety although not always at the same earth-shattering levels, anxiety is something that has always been present in my life since my father got diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and my Mother was in and out of hospital too so it’s something that has always been there, as it would be in everyone when they were going through different situations of varying degrees of severity.
Mental HealthPosted by
Well+Good

6 Ways To Cope With the Return of Pandemic Anxiety

For much of last year, vaccination was the carrot hanging over our heads to get us through the unprecedented challenges of 2020. And for a brief window of time this year, vaccination relieved us of the extreme anxieties presented by the pandemic. But the emergence of the more contagious and dangerous Delta variant has reaffirmed that the pandemic is, sadly, far from over. So if you're feeling lingering or resurgent COVID-19 anxiety even though you're vaccinated, you're not alone.
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

He Told Me He Thought I Was ‘The One’

“I thought you were the one I would marry,” he whispered, his voice breaking as he reluctantly handed me a bag of my belongings. I glanced at him, unsure if I had the courage to meet his eyes. For a split second, I considered taking it all back —I could...
Behind Viral Videosmakeuseof.com

7 Ways to Improve Your 360-Degree Videos

Shooting a 360-degree video is unlike any other video recording process. It puts the viewer right in the middle of the action, making the shooting experience rather unique. Here are some essential tips you need to keep in mind when creating your own 360 videos. 1. Lead the Viewer's Eyes.
Mental HealthThought Catalog

Understanding The INFJ’s Dominant Introverted Intuition

I have been an INFJ my entire life, but until college, where I was professionally tested, I had no idea what those four letters actually meant for me. I knew I was different. An INFJ just doesn’t seem to fit in, and people rarely understand how this Myers-Briggs cognitive type makes the leaps and connections they do to understand processes and other people so deeply. Or with such accuracy.

