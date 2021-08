Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Whether you're assuming child's pose, punching a bag, or going for a run, working out is all about feeling good and doing something positive for your mental and physical wellness. One way to double down on those feel-good intentions is to outfit yourself in sustainable workout clothing from a brand with an eco-conscience. The problem: The prominence of polyester in most activewear makes that a bigger challenge than it should be.