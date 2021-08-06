ETF Investing Areas to Consider for August

Wall Street seems to be in a tug of war between the bull and the bear. After hitting an all-time closing high on Aug 3 and then declining around 0.5% on Aug 4, the S&P 500 index once again rose to an all-time high in yesterday’s trading session. Investors seem to be cheering the impressive earnings season but are at the same time bothered about the rising spread of the delta variant. However, all eyes will be on the jobs report for July which is scheduled to release on Aug 6. It is going to be the key factor that will impact the Federal Reserve’s fiscal and monetary policy decisions, per a CNBC article.