Sedgwick County’s local health officer recommends masks, COVID-19 vaccinations

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Local Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns is strongly recommending mask-wearing indoors, as well as in crowded outdoor areas. Dr. Minns cites the increased number of hospitalizations and cases in the community as the reason for the new language. The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Sedgwick County is at 8.3% as of Friday afternoon. Dr. Minns says the highly transmissible delta variant is in the county, and right now, it’s winning.