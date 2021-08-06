Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sedgwick County, KS

Sedgwick County’s local health officer recommends masks, COVID-19 vaccinations

By KWCH Staff
KWCH.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Local Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns is strongly recommending mask-wearing indoors, as well as in crowded outdoor areas. Dr. Minns cites the increased number of hospitalizations and cases in the community as the reason for the new language. The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Sedgwick County is at 8.3% as of Friday afternoon. Dr. Minns says the highly transmissible delta variant is in the county, and right now, it’s winning.

www.kwch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Wichita, KS
Sedgwick County, KS
Health
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
Local
Kansas Government
Sedgwick County, KS
Government
County
Sedgwick County, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19#Delta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
NBC News

CDC says pregnant people need Covid vaccine as delta surges

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all pregnant women Wednesday to get the Covid-19 vaccine as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus. Expectant women run a higher higher risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications from...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Cuomo's successor vows no toxic work climate in NY government

NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday distanced herself from Governor Andrew Cuomo who resigned after sexual harassment accusations, saying when she takes over no official who had behaved unethically would keep their job. "No one will ever describe my administration as a...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

School mask fights heating up in conservative states

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — With the highly contagious delta variant fueling a surge in coronavirus cases just as students return to classrooms, major school districts in Arizona, Florida, Texas and beyond are increasingly defying Republican leaders who banned school mask mandates in several states. The showdowns have drawn in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy