PrairieFest Medallion Hunt continues with Week #3

If you've ever been to the fair in Great Falls, you'll notice that everything is bigger and better, it's even a full two weeks long. Not to say that our fair isn't awesome, I LOVE our Western Montana Fair, but the one in Great Falls is the actual State Fair, which means they have a pretty excellent carnival and concerts each night. If you're looking for a road trip with friends, or an excuse to get out of town for a couple of days with the family, the Montana State Fair is a solid destination.