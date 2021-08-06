Woman Stabbed During Family Dispute In Baltimore County, Charges Against 20-Year-Old Pending

GWYNN OAK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police said a woman was critically injured after she was stabbed during a family dispute overnight.

Officers responded at 1:30 a.m. to the 3400 block of Aurora Lane in Gwynn Oak, where they found the 47-year-old woman stabbed, and a 20-year-old man who was also injured.

They were both transported to an area hospital, where the victim remains in critical condition. Police said the suspect’s injuries are not life-threatening, and charges are pending for the man.