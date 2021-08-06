Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

After Spider-Man: No Way Home, MCU Star Jacob Batalon Is Set To Lead His Own TV Show

By Adreon Patterson
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Many MCU stars have parlayed their Disney-Marvel clout into career-furthering roles in Hollywood, with some having far better results than others. Ahead of the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, franchise star Jacob Batalon has become another testament to this strategy, as the Spidey star is now set to headline his own TV series. And this latest project will place him at the center of the action, rather than being a sidekick. Take that, Peter.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
32K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Jacob Batalon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Series#Drama Series#Disney Marvel#Spidey#Syfy#Twin Peaks#National Lampoon#Cinemablend Contributor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Spider-Man: No Way Home Set Photo Shows The Hero Reuniting With A Familiar MCU Character

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. There are a number of exciting Marvel Cinematic Universe films on the way, but one that truly has the public’s attention at the moment is Spider-Man: No Way Home. The third movie in Tom Holland’s superhero franchise is an enigma at this point, with mostly rumors populating the web at this point. There have also been a number of leaked set photos and videos, which have provided some small glimpses at the project. And the latest photo shows the young hero reuniting with a familiar MCU character.
TV & VideosRochester Sentinel

‘Spider-Man’ Favorite Jacob Batalon to Headline Syfy’s ‘Reginald the Vampire’

Jacob Batalon, who had a breakout performance in Spider-Man: Homecoming, has landed his first major television role in Syfy’s upcoming dramedy Reginald the Vampire. The 10-episode series is based on author Johnny B. Truant’s Fat Vampire novels and centers around Reginald Baskin (Batalon), who becomes an unlikely hero in a world full of beautiful, fit, and vain vampires. Reginald must overcome various obstacles, including the girl he loves but can’t be with, his bully of a boss, and the vampire chieftain who wants him dead. Fortunately, Reginald discovers he has some unrecognized powers of his own.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Leaked Set Photo Reveals Spidey And Doctor Strange At The Sanctum Sanctorum

Fans are losing their minds over the fact that a trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home still hasn't been released (on the plus side, we are expecting something comic book movie related a little later). Regardless, we're obviously hoping that sneak peek will be here sooner rather than later, and with a December 17 release date set, there can't be too much longer until it swings online.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Doctor Strange 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home share writers

The screenwriter of Loki Y Doctor Strange 2, Michael Waldron, says he was in constant communication with the team of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The screenwriter of Doctor Strange, Michael Waldron, said he was in communication with the team behind Spider-Man: No Way Home to make sure everything ran smoothly.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Disappointment !: Spider-Man Day is celebrated today and fans were waiting for the trailer for “No Way Home”

The month of August is very special for all the followers of Spider-Man, who celebrate their favorite hero. Why is remembered today Peter Parker? The first cover of the character created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko was published on August 15, 1962 in Amazing Fantasy #15. Since then, Spidey gained popularity to become one of the most important superheroes in history.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Promo Art Sees Spidey Swing Into Action With Doctor Strange

Still no word on the elusive first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, but we do have some pretty cool new promo art to share with you. The artwork, which was discovered on Amazon by The Direct, sees the Wall-Crawler (Tom Holland) swinging into action alongside Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). We also have another look at Spidey's new black and gold suit, which has now been confirmed to be powered by magic. Arguably the most intriguing image, however, adorns a t-shirt which shows Peter Parker "unmasked."
Moviesgamingideology.com

Spider-Man No Way Home: Daredevil star Charlie Cox cancels event for ‘filming’

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. Reports on the Spider-Man No Way Home cast list suggest the arrival of a number of prominent actors, including Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. One of the most interesting rumors is about Cox, who played Matt Murdock/Daredevil on the Netflix Marvel TV show. The series enjoyed three thrilling series before being canceled, ending the star’s run as the blind superhero. The latest news about the 38-year-old star continues to point to his involvement in the third Spider-Man Marvel movie.
Moviesgamingideology.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home ‘could be the last Marvel Spidey movie’

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. Later this year, Tom Holland will star in his third Spider-Man movie: No Way Home. The film introduces a collection of various Spider-Men, including former stars of the character Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. While Spidey is one of the most popular series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, MJ star Zendaya says it could be coming to an end soon.
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

Jacob Batalon To Lead Syfy Dramedy In Development – Talesbuzz

Spider-Man breakout Jacob Batalon is set to star in Reginald The Vampire (w/t), a dramedy in the works at Syfy based on Johnny B. Truant’s Fat Vampire book series. The series, which hails from Harley Peyton (Twin Peaks, Chucky), received a straight to series 10-episode order. Written by Peyton, who...
MoviesCollider

'Spider-Man: No Way Home': Release Date, Cast, Plot Details, and Everything We Know So Far

The third Spider-Man film of the Tom Holland era is one of the year’s most anticipated movies. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter Parker is once again trying to balance life as a teenager and a superhero, but what does that mean for Spider-Man 3? After all, this film is the last film on Tom Holland’s contract playing the web-slinger. We’re nearing the end of the current Sony and Disney agreement that allows them to share the character, so this could potentially be his final appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here, we’re going to break down everything we know about Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The reason Marvel and Sony consider delaying “Spider-Man: No Way Home” to 2022

The anxiety of the fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe grows week by week to wait for important news about Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third solo film of the character played by Tom Holland. We still do not have No official trailer or synopsis revealed, and the reason why there is no information may turn out to be a bad thing for fans.. Release date change?
MoviesIGN

Here’s When You Can Expect Sony To Release the Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer

Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sony Picture's third film featuring the wall-crawler in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is only four months away from release, but the lack of marketing for the film has some fans worried. But even if we assume that the film is on track for its December 17 release date, what's stopping Sony from marketing the film? After all, the national Spider-Man day just took place yesterday (August 1), but there has been no word on when fans can expect the first trailer, or even poster, for the film to be released.
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Spider-Man (MCU) star to lead new vampire series

The star of Spider-Man, Jacob Batalon, has been cast in Syfy’s Reginald the Vampire series, a drama based on the Fat Vampire book series by Johnny B. Truant. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Batalon, who plays Peter Parker’s sidekick Ned LeedsIn Spider-Man: Homecoming and its sequels, he will make the leap to television to sink his teeth into Syfy’s newly announced vampire series Reginald the Vampire. of which 10 episodes have already been ordered.
Moviesnewsbrig.com

Spider-Man No Way Home: New Set Leak Gives Us First Look at Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange!

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been shrouded in this huge shrine of rumours. Each day we get closer to the release of the movie, it looks like something or another is unofficially getting leaked. The plot of Spider-Man: No Way Home probably has to be one of the worst-kept secrets in Hollywood. With how many leaks there have been about this movie, one would think that the entire film is out there and nothing more can be revealed, well that was wrong. Today is another day, and we have not one, but two leaks pertaining to Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man No Way Home: Here’s Why Fans Are Expecting Charlie Cox’s Daredevil to Appear in Tom Holland’s Upcoming MCU Flick?
Moviesepicstream.com

Doctor Strange Welcomes Spider-Man to [SPOILERS] in No Way Home Set Photo

We already know that Doctor Strange will be working closely with Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home. After all, the Sorceror Supreme is set to be Spidey's new mentor. So it shouldn't be a huge surprise that Stephen Strange is welcoming Peter into a magical location in an awesome photo taken from the set of Spider-Man 3.

Comments / 0

Community Policy