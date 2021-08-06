After Spider-Man: No Way Home, MCU Star Jacob Batalon Is Set To Lead His Own TV Show
Many MCU stars have parlayed their Disney-Marvel clout into career-furthering roles in Hollywood, with some having far better results than others. Ahead of the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, franchise star Jacob Batalon has become another testament to this strategy, as the Spidey star is now set to headline his own TV series. And this latest project will place him at the center of the action, rather than being a sidekick. Take that, Peter.www.cinemablend.com
