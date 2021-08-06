How to make cool jewelry with unconventional items

Vacations are great, we won't deny that. But we're firm believers that staycations can be just as rejuvenating and even more stress-free many times. In addition to eliminating the pesky packing and planning (booking a campsite, researching any local rules and regulations, filling up the car with gas), a staycation allows you to enjoy all of the comforts of home when you need them. The bathroom and kitchen are just steps away, and you can sleep in your own cozy, comfortable bed if you get too cold or hot, or if there are any pests bothering you. Plus if you happen to forget any of the ingredients for, say, these vacation-inspired cocktails and mocktails, chances are you can stroll right inside and grab them — rather than driving miles to town.
