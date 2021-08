WALLINGFORD — Four new cases discovered over the weekend leave the town’s largest health-care facility with 26 confirmed COVID-19 infections, a spokeswoman said Monday. The discovery of two patient infections at Masonicare Health Center, on Friday and Sunday, plus two workers who apparently caught the virus outside of work, brings the total number of infections known to the eldercare facility up from 22, said Ann Collette, Masonicare's vice president for strategy and business development.