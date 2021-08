Richland police would like your help in identifying the suspected shoplifter shown below. He apparently likes to hang around Target stores and Grocery Outlet. Oh sure, he stole the usual things a scumbag might steal from a store like that, but the weird thing is, he's also accused of stealing a handheld Barcode Scanner from one of the stores. This has me and the Richland Police baffled! Why in the heck would you steal a barcode scanner? Maybe you know someone who recently said oh, hey look at my cool barcode scanner!