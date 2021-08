Here are your nominees for the Etihad Player of the Month in July 2021. The native of Plano, Texas, deserves to be nominated just for his dolphin celebration against Columbus Crew, but in truth July saw him offer the team so much more than just that. Parks remains a talented passer of the ball, able to stitch together defense and attack, but July saw him add goals to his game. Strikes against CF Montréal and Columbus Crew showed he is ready to be a greater goal threat in the final third, as well as a selection for POTM.