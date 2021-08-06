Warren Lions Club Expo returns Aug. 25

WARREN TWP. - Like many other events, the Warren Township Lions Club Expo was put on hiatus due to the COVID pandemic in 2020 but it will be back later this month. The popular, four-day classic carnival and fundraiser will be held from Aug. 25-28 at its traditional site at the municipal field on Mountain Boulevard. This year's Expo will be the 53rd annual and will run from 6 to 10 p.m. each evening. It culminates with a fireworks show on the final night.