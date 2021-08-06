Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Man whose case led to landmark ruling reconvicted by feds

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lQ107_0bK4DNbT00
Indian Country Death Row

An Oklahoma death row inmate whose legal challenge led to a historic U.S. Supreme Court ruling on tribal sovereignty has been convicted of murder and kidnapping in federal court.

A federal jury in Muskogee on Thursday found Patrick Murphy 52, guilty in the 1999 killing of George Jacobs in McIntosh County in eastern Oklahoma. Murphy faces up to life in federal prison when he is formally sentenced, but will avoid the death penalty.

A citizen of the Muscogee Nation, Murphy originally was convicted in state court and sentenced to die. But he challenged his conviction in federal court, arguing the state didn’t have jurisdiction to prosecute him since he was a tribal citizen and the killing happened within the boundaries of the Muscogee Nation reservation.

“I am thankful Patrick Murphy has been held accountable for the vicious killing of George Jacobs,” acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Wilson said in a statement. “Justice was interrupted for a period of time due to the jurisdictional challenges raised by the defendant, but justice was not thwarted."

A telephone message left Friday with Murphy's attorneys wasn't immediately returned.

The case ultimately made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which issued a landmark decision last year that because the Muscogee Nation's reservation had never been disestablished by Congress the state did not have jurisdiction there in cases involving tribal citizens.

The Muscogee Nation's reservation encompasses 3 million acres (12,100 square kilometers), including most of the city of Tulsa Based on the high court's ruling, the decision has since been expanded to include the reservations of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole nations, which cover essentially the entire eastern half of the state. It has led to hundreds of criminal convictions being thrown out, including several death penalty cases, and those cases being refiled in federal or tribal courts.

The case ended up being named for another criminal defendant, Jimcy McGirt, in a case involving similar jurisdictional issues. McGirt also was retried and convicted in federal court.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

207K+
Followers
98K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Murder#Feds#Attorneys#Justice#The U S Supreme Court#The Muscogee Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Federal judge questions $1.5M Capitol riot restitution cap

A federal judge asked prosecutors Monday to explain why restitution in Capitol riot cases was limited to $1.5 million for repairs to the building when the total cost to taxpayers was $500 million, per Politico. Of note: D.C. Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell's comments come about two weeks after...
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

State asks U.S. Supreme Court to overturn landmark McGirt decision

OKLAHOMA CITY — New Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a landmark case that has dramatically affected how crimes involving tribal land and members are prosecuted. The 2020 McGirt ruling and subsequent state appeals court rulings held that certain tribe’s reservations were...
Las Vegas, NVwcn247.com

Feds: 4 from MS-13 gang indicted in Vegas racketeering case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Federal prosecutors say four accused members of the violent MS-13 gang have been indicted in Las Vegas on racketeering conspiracy charges stemming from murders and abductions in 2017 and 2018. U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou says the case significantly undermines the ability of the El Salvador-based gang to engage in violence in Las Vegas. The Justice Department attributed 10 murders and one non-fatal shooting to the defendants and said five victims were also kidnapped. Defense attorneys for two of the men didn't immediately respond to messages about the case, and the names of lawyers for the other two weren't immediately known.
Phoenix, AZNew Haven Register

Ruling on malpractice case cites need for expert testimony

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona Supreme Court decision says medical malpractice lawsuits involving unclear causes of death or other injury can't proceed without sufficient expert witness testimony providing guidance for jurors. The court's decision Friday stemmed from the 2012 death of a 4-year-old boy sent home from a surgery center...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

Federal judge says Biden administration engaged in 'gamesmanship' by renewing the COVID pandemic eviction moratorium despite legal questions

A federal judge in Washington on Monday accused the Biden administration of using legal 'gamesmanship' in renewing a moratorium on evictions despite an unfavorable Supreme Court ruling. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich, who previously declared the nationwide ban to be illegal, said she was skeptical of the new Centers for...
Indiana StatePosted by
CBS Chicago

Judge Orders Release Of Jamel Danzy, Accused Straw Purchaser Of Gun Used In Slaying Of CPD Officer Ella French

CHICAGO (CBS) — Jamel Danzy, the Indiana man charged with buying the gun that was used in the murder of Chicago Police Officer Ella French, will be released from custody while he awaits trial on federal charges. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Gilbert ordered Danzy’s release from federal custody on Wednesday, citing the fact he has no prior criminal record, and that he has a job as a teacher’s aide in Merrillville. Danzy will be released on a $4,500 unsecured bond. Danzy, 29 is the alleged “straw purchaser” of the weapon that was used to fatally shoot Officer French and seriously wound her...

Comments / 0

Community Policy