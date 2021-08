The Senorita singer, Shawn Mendes, celebrates his birthday on August 8 and we bet Camila Cabello has some exciting stuff planned ahead. The Canadian singer who’s currently an eye candy for every girl out there is also a red carpet darling. With his dapper appearances, Mendes manages to find himself a place in the best-dressed celebs of any particular night. His charming looks and well-designed suits often melt our hearts while his coy smile casts an impression like no one else. If he wasn’t such a talented singer, he definitely had the potential to try his luck in Hollywood as an actor. Maybe, he even will someday. You never know. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Celebrate Two-Year Dating Anniversary With Social Media Posts (See Pics).