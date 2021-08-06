Cancel
Must Read Alaska

Lydia Jacoby feted in Seward parade

By Suzanne Downing
 5 days ago
Seward town folk and visitors turned out to celebrate its Olympic medal-winning 17-year-old Lydia Jacoby on Thursday. Seward had fire trucks and festooned flatbeds rolling through town with the Tsunami Swimmers waving at the crowd and a special balloon-decorated float for Jacoby, who won a gold and a silver medal in Tokyo.

Jacoby, who will be a senior at Seward High School this year, scored a major upset in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke. She won a silver in the 4x100m medley relay.

Jacoby had been home for a few days after having been gone from Seward and away from her parents for a month.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy attended for the celebration and presented her with a state flag and commendation. Also present was Senate President Peter Micciche, who was on the first float of the parade.

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

