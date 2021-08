Instagram accounts of users under the age of 16 will in future be proposed as “private accounts” by default, but they can still be set to public. In addition, it should be made more difficult for suspicious adult accounts to contact young people and there should also be restrictions on advertising. The measures are intended to better protect young people on Instagram, according to a blog entry by the Facebook subsidiary. At the same time, Facebook has explained in its own statement how to try to find out the real age of the users on their own platforms. The US group is also reacting to criticism that young people are not protected enough on their own platforms and is preparing an “Instagram for children”.