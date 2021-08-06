Cancel
Best Budget Fish Finder for Kayaks: Expert Fish Finder Reviews

By Ric Burnley
Field & Stream
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter buying the paddle and life vest, the first kayak fishing accessory to add is a fish finder and GPS. Using the best kayak fish finder, anglers can harness the power of advanced sonar to see fish and structure below the water. Add a GPS, and the fish finder is a valuable navigation aid. Best of all, the best kayak fish finders are no longer expensive. Cool features that used to be reserved for expensive models are now standard on cheap fish finders. Whether you’re looking for a basic fish finder or an advanced sonar fish finder and navigation package, there is a budget fish finder for your kayak.

