Best Budget Fish Finder for Kayaks: Expert Fish Finder Reviews

A knife is an essential tool. We use it to process game, cut cordage, prep food at camp, and so much more. Even when we’re not out in the sticks, there are everyday-carry blade chores around the home and office, from slicing up cardboard boxes to helping with getting dinner on the table. Personally, I prefer a full-tanged fixed blade to a folder, all other things being equal. They are stronger, being all one piece, and they can be quicker to deploy if you’re in a hurry. Plus, no moving parts that might fail at the worst possible moment.