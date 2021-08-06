Special Weather Statement issued for Big Lost Highlands, Copper Basin, Challis, Pahsimeroi Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 09:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 13:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Big Lost Highlands, Copper Basin; Challis, Pahsimeroi Valleys; Frank Church Wilderness; Lost River Valleys; Sawtooth, Stanley Basin; Sun Valley Region; Wood River Foothills A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Custer, north central Blaine and west central Butte Counties through 130 PM MDT At 1223 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles east of Sun Valley, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hailey, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Grouse, Little Wood Reservoir, Bellevue, Herd Lake, Garfield Ranger Station, Copper Basin Airport and Twin Bridges Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH