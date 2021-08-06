Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blaine County, ID

Special Weather Statement issued for Big Lost Highlands, Copper Basin, Challis, Pahsimeroi Valleys by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 09:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 13:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Big Lost Highlands, Copper Basin; Challis, Pahsimeroi Valleys; Frank Church Wilderness; Lost River Valleys; Sawtooth, Stanley Basin; Sun Valley Region; Wood River Foothills A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Custer, north central Blaine and west central Butte Counties through 130 PM MDT At 1223 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles east of Sun Valley, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hailey, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Grouse, Little Wood Reservoir, Bellevue, Herd Lake, Garfield Ranger Station, Copper Basin Airport and Twin Bridges Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hailey, ID
County
Blaine County, ID
County
Butte County, ID
City
Sun Valley, ID
City
Ketchum, ID
City
Challis, ID
City
Bellevue, ID
County
Custer County, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#River Valleys#Frank Church Wilderness#Doppler#Grouse#Little Wood Reservoir#Garfield Ranger Station
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Chris Cuomo's ratings among female viewers take a nosedive

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo 's viewership among women experienced a sharp decline last week in the wake of a New York State Attorney General's report that found his brother, the outgoing governor of New York, sexually harassed at least 11 women. Cuomo hosts CNN's 8 p.m. hour, which averaged 453,000...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Who is Prince Andrew? The 'spare heir' facing a sexual abuse lawsuit

London (CNN) — There was a time when Prince Andrew had it all: A decorated war hero, a playboy prince, an international ambassador for the British brand, living the life of privilege. But those days seem long gone. Instead, the Duke of York -- who is ninth in line to the British throne -- is now being sued for alleged sexual abuse.
Wisconsin StateNBC News

Wisconsin Democrat Ron Kind won't seek 14th term in U.S. House

MADISON, Wis. — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, who served more than 24 years in a southwestern Wisconsin district that former President Donald Trump carried in 2020, announced Tuesday that he won’t seek reelection next year. Kind is one of just seven House Democrats serving in districts won by Trump....

Comments / 0

Community Policy