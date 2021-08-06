PS5 restock: Best Buy hasn't had consoles for 14 days – how to get PS5 in-stock alerts

The Best Buy PS5 restock time is always a mystery, except if you follow our 24/7 PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider, who will send you an alert when Best Buy has the PS5 in stock – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications. Today, August 6, makes it exactly two weeks since Best Buy, the largest electronics store in the US, had the Sony console available to buy. In fact, we've seen just about every other American retailer have PlayStation 5 consoles in the last two weeks; there was a Walmart PS5 and Xbox restock yesterday, and GameStop PS5 restock on Tuesday – and thousands of our followers get consoles. Best Buy usually has PS5 Disc for $499 and PS5 Digital for $399, which means it's selling the PlayStation 5 for MSRP without restricting customers to higher-priced bundles.