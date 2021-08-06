Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

PS5 restock: Best Buy hasn't had consoles for 14 days – how to get PS5 in-stock alerts

By Matt Swider
TechRadar
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Best Buy PS5 restock time is always a mystery, except if you follow our 24/7 PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider, who will send you an alert when Best Buy has the PS5 in stock – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications. Today, August 6, makes it exactly two weeks since Best Buy, the largest electronics store in the US, had the Sony console available to buy. In fact, we've seen just about every other American retailer have PlayStation 5 consoles in the last two weeks; there was a Walmart PS5 and Xbox restock yesterday, and GameStop PS5 restock on Tuesday – and thousands of our followers get consoles. Best Buy usually has PS5 Disc for $499 and PS5 Digital for $399, which means it's selling the PlayStation 5 for MSRP without restricting customers to higher-priced bundles.

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consoles#A Best#Real People#Stock#American#Walmart#Ps5 Digital#Techradar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Costco
Related
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

Walmart Has PS5 Stock In-Store for Walk-Ins – August 2021

You won’t have to wait for the next Walmart PS5 restock as new reports indicate the retailer has stock in-store now. Walmart is one of the best places to grab a PS5, and a new report suggests that now could be the time to get one. Despite many buyers complaining about Walmart’s PS5 shipping time, the retailer actually appears to have stock after all.
Video GamesComicBook

PS5 Restock at Walmart Called a "Waste of Time"

A highly-anticipated restock of the PlayStation 5 happened at Walmart today, and prior to the stock being let loose, many who were still pursuing the next-gen console had high hopes. Sadly, much like many other PS5 restocks over the past few months, it looks as though this latest sale at the retail storefront turned out to be nothing more than a "waste of time."
RetailIGN

Where to Buy PS5: Games, Controllers, and Consoles When They Come Back Online

UPDATE August 5, 2021: Walmart is restocking PS5 and PS5 Digital consoles today beginning at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT. If you're in the US and you're still searching for a PS5, my condolences. The PS5 restock situation has been a massive pain since the PS5 preorders first went live on September 17, 2020. If you've been able to actually load a retailer's page enough to check-out during a restock, you know the process has been plagued by technical problems, dashing the hopes and dreams of many.
ShoppingPosted by
BGR.com

Best Deals on Amazon (August 2021)

These are today’s Best Amazon Deals, starting at $1 Price: Click for today's deals Buy Now Looking for the best deal on an Amazon device? Or perhaps you need something for your home? No matter what you’re looking for, Amazon should have a great deal for you. That’s exactly why we’ve put together this guide best deals on Amazon. You don’t necessarily have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to get awesome deals. In fact, Amazon always runs great deals on all kinds of its own products. But, third-party companies that sell on Amazon also offer excellent regular deals. This list is updated daily, so...
RetailPosted by
IndieWire

Here’s Where You Can Buy a Surprisingly Hard to Get PS5 Console

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. My earliest memory of a PlayStation was sitting in my bedroom after school...
Video GamesEngadget

Sony has sold 10 million PS5 consoles

The PlayStation 5 just crossed a significant milestone. Sony has revealed that it has sold 10 million PS5 consoles as of July 18th, eight months after the system's November 12th debut. The company considered that no mean feat between the pandemic and ongoing chip shortages that reportedly held sales back. It's now Sony's fastest-selling console to date, outpacing the PS4 by nearly a month.
Video Gamesthebrag.com

Scalpers hacked Big W to buy PS5 consoles before they went on sale

Knowing that thousands of PS5 systems were set to drop on the Big W website, scalpers got in early by finding a way into the store’s backend. Another day, another retailer caught up in a PS5 scandal. This time it’s Big W trapped in the limelight. However unlike JB Hi-Fi, this was thankfully not an inside job. Instead, as reported by Press Start, it seems as though a really shitty scalper group managed to somehow access the Big W website’s backend and then proceed to put in a huge order of consoles before members of the general public even had a chance to tussle for it.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Xbox Series S stock live now at Best Buy — how to get your console

The Xbox Series S is back in stock at Best Buy and Antonline. (Unfortunately, there is no Xbox Series X restock at the moment). Currently, you can get the Xbox Series S for $299 at Best Buy. (If you see it sold out, try opening the link via an incognito Web browser). That's list price for the console and the only store that has the standalone console ready to ship at this moment. Antonline also has Series S bundles in stock and ready to ship.
Video GamesComicBook

PlayStation Boss Apologizes for PS5 Restock Mess

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan has apologized for the PS5 stock issues, which have thwarted and frustrated millions of PlayStation fans from getting their hands on the new Sony console. Today, Sony announced that the PS5 has surpassed 10 million units sold, making it the fastest-selling console of all time, hitting the milestone a month quicker than the PS4, which went on to be the second best-selling home console of all time after only the PS2. In other words, it's off to a great start, despite the supply issues.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

PS5 has Sold 10 Million Copies Worldwide, the Fastest-Selling Console in Sony’s History

Sony Interactive Entertainment has published a rather emotional blog post, where they announced that they have reached a new milestone. Through hardships, tough times, and a global pandemic, PS5 has somehow managed to become the fastest-selling console in the history of Sony Interactive Entertainment. There have been many supply problems throughout the last two years, but SIE overcame that and successfully sold more than 10 million PS5 consoles on a global level.
Video GamesPosted by
The Independent

PS5 stock updates – live: Latest UK restock news and dates for John Lewis, AO.com and Amazon

Update: Asda, ShopTo, Ace Studio and John Lewis could all drop today. Read on for more information.It’s been eight months since the launch of the PS5, but persistent supply problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of the next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is hard to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out fast.With that said, things are slowly improving. In May, we saw restocks from all major UK retailers for the first time since the console’s release. The comeback faltered in June, but in-store restocks at Game did make a small resurgence....
Video GamesTom's Guide

PS5 restocks could get obscenely difficult once October arrives — here's why

PS5 restocks are already extremely difficult to navigate in order to snag a console, but they could get even harder to come by this fall. Having tracked PlayStation 5 stock drops from the console’s launch last November, TechRadar's Matt Swider reports that people keen to get a PS5 will need to put the legwork in over the next two months, as come October competition will increase even further as parents seek out a PS5 ahead of the holiday season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy