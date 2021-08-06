Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) Movie Drinking Game & Review

A much less than ideal week both professionally and personally plus a weekend trip means this is my shortest week all year. An unexpected highlight of the week. I’d come to expect slick four quadrant entertainment with a healthy dash of strangeness from James Gunn as of late, but I fully did not expect a gleeful hard-R descent back into Troma territory, this time on a budget ten times the aggregated budget of every movie Troma ever made, I’d wager. But that’s what I got, and it was glorious- a just nigh of shockingly violent ode to some of the weirdest B-villains in comic book history and good old fashioned characterwork wrapped up in the slick trappings of the modern superhero blockbuster. Bravo, James. Two Beers.