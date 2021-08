For today’s post Roberto Valenti will provide details about the project implemented by MathWorks’ new Excellence in Innovation Program team. In the MATLAB and Simulink Design Projects for Students Everywhere blog we introduced the MathWorks Excellence in Innovation program and how we collaborated with Professor Shayne McConomy from the Mechanical Engineering Department of the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University – Florida State University (FAMU-FSU) College of Engineering to pilot the program. As a result, a team of students from Professor McConomy’s senior design class selected and worked on an automotive project from the GitHub list. In this blog we provide details on the project and the solution the team has implemented.