Texas A&M's Keldrick Carper was named to the 2021 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, announced Thursday. The Wuerffel Trophy, known as "College Football's Premier Award for Community Service," is presented each February. Carper played in all ten games in 2020 and started three of them when injuries impacted the position. He wound up tenth on the team in tackles with 27 total stops and also had two tackles for loss and two passes broken up. He recorded his first career interception as the A&M defense limited the Gamecocks to 150 yards of total offense in the win at South Carolina.Following the 2020 season, the Plain Dealing, Louisiana native earned the team’s Community Service Award.