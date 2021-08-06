Cancel
Arlington County, VA

Overnight car break-ins in Arlington remain consistent

By Kelsey Jones
localdvm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Two more overnight car break-in sprees have been reported, this time in the Courthouse and Douglas Park areas. Ashley Savage, Arlington County Police Department said, “We have larceny from an auto series in which individuals will enter unlocked vehicles and rummage through looking for valuables. We also had a report of an airbag series, those series typically target Honda vehicles usually Civics or Accords in which they force entry into the vehicle and then steal the airbags from the vehicle.”

www.localdvm.com

Comments / 0

