Advocates: Programs, not detention, will curb juvenile crime

By DAVE COLLINS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — More community programs and mental health services are the answer to help curb brazen juvenile crimes that have been occurring around Connecticut, not harsher punishment and more detention, juvenile justice advocates and Democratic state lawmakers said Friday.

Speakers at a news conference outside the state Capitol disputed claims made by some police chiefs and Republican lawmakers, who linked what they called worsening youth crime to state juvenile justice reforms. The police officials said lenient state laws have emboldened young criminals because they don’t face serious consequences. Many repeat juvenile offenders keep getting released after being arrested, they said.

“Juvenile justice reform has continuously been referred to as the reason we’re seeing more car thefts committed by youth in our communities,” said state Rep. Toni Walker, a Democrat from New Haven. “Furthermore, this reform is sold as the largest contributing factor for youthful offenders not being able to be detained. I’m here to say that is a false statement.”

Advocates said Connecticut, like other states, has seen a sharp decline in juvenile crime since a peak in the early 1990s, although car thefts by adults and juveniles did increase somewhat last year. They added studies show juvenile justice reforms, like handling most 16- and 17-year-old criminals in juvenile court instead of adult court, are not linked to higher crime rates, and detention and imprisonment can be harmful to teenagers.

“Detaining or incarcerating a child, especially in the adult criminal legal system, has never been nor is it now the answer to our problem,” said Christina Quaranta, executive director of the Connecticut Justice Alliance.

Police chiefs and Republican lawmakers held a news conference outside Capitol in early July in response to a series of highly publicized crimes involving juveniles, including a jogger in New Britain being struck and killed by a car stolen by a 17 year old who had been arrested 13 times before on charges including reckless driving and assault.

Republicans have been calling for a special legislative session on juvenile crime. A bipartisan group of legislators has been meeting to discuss the issue, but a special session has not been scheduled.

GOP officials and police chiefs are proposing eliminating a six-hour limit on detaining certain juveniles without a court order, among other measures. They also say some judges are not approving some of their requests for continued detention.

Lawmakers in both parties also are concerned that judges do not have access during off-hours to juvenile criminal records when they are asked to order a juvenile to be detained. Gov. Ned Lamont said Friday that he expects judges to have that off-hours access by next week.

