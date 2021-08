Sanford J. (Sam) Brewer 76, of Hatfield, KY formally of Marrowbone Creek at Kermit, WV went home to be with the Lord on August 4, 2021 at his residence following a battle with cancer. He was born on January 6, 1945 in Kermit, WV to the late Roy H. Brewer and Minerva Marcum Brewer.