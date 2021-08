Valve unveiled their new Steam Deck handheld games console in the middle of July 2021 and has this week allowed reviewers a first hands-on experience with the new console allowing them to put it through its paces. One such reviewer was Linus from Linus Tech Tips who has kindly published his hands-on experience via his YouTube channel. Providing us with his first thoughts on the Steam Deck and a few statistics from tests he was able to carry out in the short time he had with the console.