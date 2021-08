Have you ever had a day where everything that can go wrong does but then it continued for two and a half years and then in the middle a documentary was made about it too? That gets about halfway to where things have been with Tottenham for the past few years. Last season, they finished seventh in the league somehow but it’s nothing to write home about when Tottenham was in first at one point and then threw away every chance that they had to finish in the Champions League places.