Which Carolina Panthers players are currently winning their position battles over the first few days of training camp in 2021?. With almost a full week of training camp practices in the books, we’re starting to get a better indication of just who’ll be lining up for the Carolina Panthers in 2021. Things will heat up considerably over the next few weeks, with the pads now on, scrimmages against the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens on the horizon as well as the welcome return of preseason games.