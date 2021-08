James Edward Kyle, age 76 of Cornelia, passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021. Born in Cornelia, Georgia, on January 22, 1945, he was a son of the late James Marion Kyle and Irene Elizabeth Wuthridge Kyle. James worked for Carwood Manufacturing for a number of years before becoming a computer technician. He loved to play video games and was a competition skeet shooter, having participated in many competitions all over the country.