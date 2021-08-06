Cancel
‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star Gina Krasley, 30, Dead: Reality TV Celeb Passes Away ‘Surrounded’ By Family

By Eric Todisco
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
Gina Krasley, who appeared on season 8 of TLC’s ‘My 600-lb Life,’ died at the age of 30 on Aug. 1.

My 600-lb Life star Gina Krasley has died at 30 years old. The New Jersey native, who appeared on season 8 of the TLC reality series in 2020, died on Sunday, Aug. 1 “at home surrounded by her loving family,” her obituary states. Gina’s cause of death was not confirmed.

TLC issued a statement on Twitter on Friday (Aug. 6) following news of Gina’s death. “TLC was deeply saddened by the loss of Gina Krasley, who shared her weight-loss journey on My 600lb Life. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this difficult time,” the network wrote. Per her obituary, Gina is survived by her wife Elizabeth Krasley, as well as other loved ones including her mother and siblings.

