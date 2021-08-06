Cancel
Texas A&M football recruiting: Four-star DB Bryce Anderson, top-50 player in 2022 class, commits to Aggies

By Barrett Sallee
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas A&M landed a huge commitment on Friday over its intrastate and soon-to-be conference rival. Four-star safety Bryce Anderson, the No. 48 overall player in the Class of 2022, announced his commitment to the Aggies over Texas in a video posted to his Twitter account. Anderson made an official visit to College Station in June, and left with a good impression of Jimbo Fisher's program.

Jimbo Fisher
#Aggies#Texas A M Football#Recruiting#Nfl Draft#American Football#Texas A M#Twitter#College Station#West Brook High School#247sports Composite#Sec
