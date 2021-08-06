New coffee company, pilates move, dollar films and more

New coffee company: Cameron Iturri-Carpenter, 32, and Sasha Papadin, 40, are in the middle of a soft launch of Woodshop Coffee “to bring third-wave influenced artisan coffee” to their hometown with the goal of eventually creating a blue collar artisan gallery and gathering place. They are hoping for a permanent location in 2022. Pop ups are expected in the months ahead, follow Woodshop on Instagram to learn more. Beans can be ordered online and shipped, or delivered in Sonoma right now. woodshop-coffee.square.site.