Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sonoma, CA

New coffee company, pilates move, dollar films and more

By LORNA SHERIDAN INDEX-TRIBUNE MANAGING EDITOR
Sonoma Index Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew coffee company: Cameron Iturri-Carpenter, 32, and Sasha Papadin, 40, are in the middle of a soft launch of Woodshop Coffee “to bring third-wave influenced artisan coffee” to their hometown with the goal of eventually creating a blue collar artisan gallery and gathering place. They are hoping for a permanent location in 2022. Pop ups are expected in the months ahead, follow Woodshop on Instagram to learn more. Beans can be ordered online and shipped, or delivered in Sonoma right now. woodshop-coffee.square.site.

www.sonomanews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Lifestyle
Sonoma, CA
Lifestyle
Sonoma, CA
Business
City
Sonoma, CA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gourmet Coffee#Coffee Beans#Restaurants#Movies#Woodshop Coffee#Bon Marche Vintage#Chop S Teen Club#Nbbj#Ghm Builders#Nelson Jobs#Portland Waldorf School#French#Operation Bicycle#Teen Services#The Boys Girls Clubs#Bike Shop#Beacon Gas#Sonoma Express Gas#Schermeister Winery#Opentable
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
NBC News

CDC says pregnant people need Covid vaccine as delta surges

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all pregnant women Wednesday to get the Covid-19 vaccine as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus. Expectant women run a higher higher risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications from...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Cuomo's successor vows no toxic work climate in NY government

NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday distanced herself from Governor Andrew Cuomo who resigned after sexual harassment accusations, saying when she takes over no official who had behaved unethically would keep their job. "No one will ever describe my administration as a...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

School mask fights heating up in conservative states

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — With the highly contagious delta variant fueling a surge in coronavirus cases just as students return to classrooms, major school districts in Arizona, Florida, Texas and beyond are increasingly defying Republican leaders who banned school mask mandates in several states. The showdowns have drawn in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy