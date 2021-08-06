Cancel
Epic medieval fantasy fans rejoice

KIRK MICHAEL INDEX-TRIBUNE FILM CRITIC
Sonoma Index Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe chiaroscuro-heavy “The Green Knight” reminds us that it was quite dark in the Dark Ages. While the film is subtitled as “A Chivalric Romance,” it won’t strike most as overly amorous. After a stunning opening shot in the style of a tableau vivant, we meet our desultory hero, Sir...

MoviesInverse

Why The Green Knight medieval acid trip

Waves of fog drift and surround the man as he rides his horse across a field of dead, partly buried soldiers. The scene comes alive in a single, uninterrupted take, the accumulative effect of which takes your breath away. Yes, The Green Knight is writer-director David Lowery’s most ambitious and bold film yet. It might also be the best movie of 2021 so far.
Dallas, TXDallas Observer

David Lowery Goes Medieval in The Green Knight

Hitting theaters this weekend, The Green Knight adapts one of the iconic tales from Arthurian legend from a mature, thoughtful perspective. However, for filmmaker David Lowery, it brought back childhood memories of a 7-year-old boy sword fighting his brother in cardboard armor. “Here I am now over 30 years later...
MoviesLowell Sun

Film legend Udo Kier takes the lead in ‘Swan Song’

Udo Kier knows there’s something decidedly unusual with Friday’s “Swan Song.”. “I’m doing films for 50 years with some amazing directors,” Kier, 76, began in his German-accented English. “Gus van Sant, Lars von Trier or Fassbinder, just to mention a few. “Now Entertainment Weekly wrote us the headline ‘50 years...
Moviesrue-morgue.com

Movie Review: “THE GREEN KNIGHT” is an eye-filling epic of good and medieval

Starring Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander and Joel Edgerton. Among other things, THE GREEN KNIGHT is the most gorgeous-to-look-at genre film since CRIMSON PEAK. And like Guillermo del Toro’s Gothic romance, it employs the trappings of horror while not existing entirely in that world. It’s a similar approach, on a much more lavish level, to that adopted by writer/director David Lowery on his previous, deeply affecting A GHOST STORY, and THE GREEN KNIGHT is a variation on that theme. A GHOST STORY focused on a man dealing with his own death in its aftermath; this dark medieval fantasy follows a man as he confronts his impending demise.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘The Green Knight’: Inside the Mystical VFX Behind David Lowery’s Mind-Blowing Medieval Fantasy

Director David Lowery’s comfort zone with Weta Digital was cemented from the start with “Pete’s Dragon,” and has continued with “A Ghost Story,” and now “The Green Knight” and next year’s “Peter Pan and Wendy.” Eric Saindon, the director’s go-to VFX supervisor from Weta, explains the collaboration as creating “atmospheric landscapes and strange characters and telling time in different ways.” On “The Green Knight,” Lowery’s mystical, hallucinatory adaptation of the 14th-century Arthurian poem about slacker Sir Gawain (Dev Patel) risking his head to earn knighthood, Weta’s work conveyed the story’s long journey and eerie medieval vibe. “It’s all about the experience,”...
MoviesEmerald Media

A24’s ‘The Green Knight’ is not the new ‘Lord of the Rings’

Eight out of the 27 people seated in my Sunday night screening of “The Green Knight” walked out before the ending credits rolled. That means that roughly one-third of the people watching decided that this two-hour epic tale was not worth the price of admission. However, the rest of us were enthralled. David Lowery’s adaptation of the 13th-century poem “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight” was stunning; it featured compelling acting, beautiful cinematography and undeniable truths of life. But its slow paced plot and lack of blockbuster action left some viewers bored and wanting more.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Beckett (2021)

Directed by Ferdinando Cito Filomarino. Starring John David Washington, Alicia Vikander, Vicky Krieps, Boyd Holbrook, Daphne Alexander, Panos Koronis, Leonardo Thimo, Yorgos Pirpassopoulos, Marc Marder, Andreas Marianos, and Maria Votti. SYNOPSIS:. Following a tragic car accident in Greece, Beckett, an American tourist, finds himself at the center of a dangerous...
Movies/Film

‘The Green Knight’ Ending Explained: David Lowery Turns to a Martin Scorsese Classic to Conclude His Thoughtful Fantasy Epic

The Green Knight has been out for over a week now, so I think it’s safe to start talking about the film’s beautiful, bewitching ending. I’ve seen some proclaim the finale to be “confusing,” but I respectfully disagree. Director David Lowery cloaks the final moments of his fantasy epic in mystery, but everything you need to truly know is there, waiting for you. And it helps if you’ve seen a particular Martin Scorsese movie, too.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Beckett Review

Netflix has made a serious play in cornering the market when it comes to mid budget thrillers, the majority of which tend to boast a recognizable star in the lead and a relatively high concept. While director Ferdinando Cito Filomarino’s English-language feature debut Beckett, which is coming to the platform on August 13th, certainly ticks a couple of those boxes, it’s much more indebted to the work of Alfred Hitchcock and the raft of classic 1970s conspiracy stories than any modern equivalents.
MoviesCollider

A24 Hosting One Night Only Online Screening for ‘The Green Knight’

A24 has announced an upcoming one-night screening of their newest film, The Green Knight. The text of their tweet reads: "One. knight. Only. A24 screening room presents #TheGreenKnight August 18. Get tickets" followed by a link to the A24 Films screening room website. The tweet also includes a brief video from the beginning of the movie of a sitting on a throne and bursting into flames. It's followed by text which also advertises the website where you can buy tickets with flashing colors that should have been preceded by a seizure warning.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicolas Cage’s ‘Prisoners of the Ghostland’ Drops Gonzo Movie Trailer

Nicolas Cage, a criminal clad in a black-leather jumpsuit with explosive charges, disappears into a dark netherworld to rescue an abducted woman before he blows up in the latest trailer for Japanese auteur sion Sono first English-language feature, Prisoners of the Ghostland. The thriller arrives in theaters, digital and video-on-demand Sept. 17 after a Sundance debut. Prisoners of the Ghostland sees Cage as a ruthless bank robber in a Samurai Western town sprung from jail by a warlord, played by Bill Moseley, to rescue his adopted granddaughter Bernice (Sofia Boutella) after she was kidnapped and went missing. The trailer sees Cage’s character, Hero, strapped into a leather suit with bombs stitched in and set to self-destruct unless the young woman is freed from a dark, dusty Bermuda Triangle imagined by director Sono. Prisoners of the Ghostland, written by Aaron Hendry and Reza Sixo Safai, also stars Nick Cassavetes, martial artist Tak Sakaguchi and Yuzuka Nakaya. RLJE Films picked up the U.S. rights to the action/adventure pic ahead of its world premiere at Sundance. RLJE Films also released Mandy, which also starred Cage, after that pic debuted at Sundance in 2018.  XYZ Films produced Prisoners of the Ghostland and is handling world sales.
MoviesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Legendary filmmaker David Cronenberg on his role in Slasher: Flesh & Blood and his return to directing

David Cronenberg is best known for his work behind the camera, directing a string of body horror classics, including 1986's The Fly, as well as 2005's A History of Violence and 2007's Eastern Promises, both of which starred Viggo Mortensen. But the Canadian auteur also has a fondness for appearing in front of the camera, with his acting credits ranging from 2001's Jason X to Star Trek: Discovery. Most recently, Cronenberg signed on to play a wealthy businessman named Spencer Galloway in season 4 of the anthology horror show Slasher, which is titled Slasher: Flesh & Blood and premieres on the streaming service Shudder this Thursday.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Prisoners of the Ghostland’ Trailer: Nicolas Cage Teams with Sion Sono For a Bonkers Samurai Western

Nicolas Cage’s acclaimed 2021 (see the raves for “Pig” this summer) continues into the fall with “Prisoners of the Ghostland,” which just released a bonkers first trailer that is sure to give Cage fans a run for their money. The latest film from subversive Japanese auteur Sion Sono, “Prisoners of the Ghostland” features Cage as a notorious bank robber enlisted by a wealthy warlord to help find his missing granddaughter in exchange for his freedom. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it was later acquired by RLJE Films. In his favorable Sundance review, IndieWire’s David...
MoviesDeadline

‘Prisoners Of The Ghostland’ Trailer: First Look At Nicolas Cage In Surreal Crime Thriller

RLJE Films has unveiled the first trailer for Nicolas Cage starrer Prisoners of the Ghostland, which it will release in theaters, on digital and VOD September 17. The crime thriller from director Sion Sono (The Forest of Love, Tokyo Vampire Hotel) tells the story of Hero (Cage), a ruthless bank robber from the frontier city of Samurai Town, who is released from jail by wealthy warlord The Governor (Bill Moseley), only to find that his adopted granddaughter Bernice (Sofia Boutella) has gone missing.

