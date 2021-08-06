Epic medieval fantasy fans rejoice

Nicolas Cage, a criminal clad in a black-leather jumpsuit with explosive charges, disappears into a dark netherworld to rescue an abducted woman before he blows up in the latest trailer for Japanese auteur sion Sono first English-language feature, Prisoners of the Ghostland. The thriller arrives in theaters, digital and video-on-demand Sept. 17 after a Sundance debut. Prisoners of the Ghostland sees Cage as a ruthless bank robber in a Samurai Western town sprung from jail by a warlord, played by Bill Moseley, to rescue his adopted granddaughter Bernice (Sofia Boutella) after she was kidnapped and went missing. The trailer sees Cage’s character, Hero, strapped into a leather suit with bombs stitched in and set to self-destruct unless the young woman is freed from a dark, dusty Bermuda Triangle imagined by director Sono. Prisoners of the Ghostland, written by Aaron Hendry and Reza Sixo Safai, also stars Nick Cassavetes, martial artist Tak Sakaguchi and Yuzuka Nakaya. RLJE Films picked up the U.S. rights to the action/adventure pic ahead of its world premiere at Sundance. RLJE Films also released Mandy, which also starred Cage, after that pic debuted at Sundance in 2018. XYZ Films produced Prisoners of the Ghostland and is handling world sales.