I was at a famous New York restaurant last week and had a great conversation with one of the servers there I have come to know. Tanya is a lovely woman who has been in the restaurant industry, working at that restaurant specifically, for 20 years. She confided that she was planning to leave her job and New York to retire to Florida. Something her husband wanted to do, she sighed. “I guess it’s time” she said. “After all, I am 67.”