Some GunBun fun with Thundercat
The picturesque little amphitheater at Gundlach Bundschu Winery comes alive in a big thumpin’ way this Saturday evening when Thundercat rolls into the Valley of the Tunes. Thundercat is a modern virtuoso bass player who has performed and recorded with a very impressive list of entertainers. From thrash metal luminaries Suicidal Tendencies to Snoop Dog, from award winning TV shows (“Atlanta”) to children’s cartoons (he voiced a character named "Grune the Destroyer" in Cartoon Network’s “Thundercats Roar”), the man is busy.www.sonomanews.com
