Some GunBun fun with Thundercat

10. “Where I’m From” (In My Lifetime Vol. 1, 1997) It’s the ultimate hometown anthem, the song any fan from almost any walk of life can relate to, if only for how fundamentally proud people are about wherever it is their roots remain. For Jay-Z, the story painted a bitter picture of inner-city life, his words serving as a comment from the ignored about the ignored. “I’m from the place where the church is the flakiest / And n– is praying to god so long that they Atheist / Where you can’t put your vest away and say you’ll wear it tomorrow / Cause the day after we’ll be saying, damn I was just with him yesterday”, he proclaims during the song’s second verse. Back it up with some moody, bare-boned production, and what you have is nothing less than a late ’90s classic piece of hip-hop.