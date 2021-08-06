Cancel
Some GunBun fun with Thundercat

By TIM CURLEY
Sonoma Index Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe picturesque little amphitheater at Gundlach Bundschu Winery comes alive in a big thumpin’ way this Saturday evening when Thundercat rolls into the Valley of the Tunes. Thundercat is a modern virtuoso bass player who has performed and recorded with a very impressive list of entertainers. From thrash metal luminaries Suicidal Tendencies to Snoop Dog, from award winning TV shows (“Atlanta”) to children’s cartoons (he voiced a character named "Grune the Destroyer" in Cartoon Network’s “Thundercats Roar”), the man is busy.

