Hopper to play baseball for Edward Waters

The Caledonia Jr. Legion Post 191 baseball team opened up their playoff schedule with a home game vs. Zumbrota on July 19th. Thane Meiners and Ayden Goetzinger both hit singles, single and both would score on a Hunter Goetzinger base hit for a 2-0 lead. Caledonia then added two more runs in the second as Drew Yahnke walked, Jordan Tornstrom singled and Thane Meiners plated them both with a hit. Post 191 kept adding runs as they notched three more in the third on hits by Hunter Goetzinger, Ely Ranzenberger, Tucker Ginther and Drew Yahnke. Gabe Morey cracked a 2 RBI double in the fourth inning as Caledonia competed the game with a 10-0 run rule victory after 5 innings. Tristan Augedahl picked up the win on the mound, pitching 4 innings, striking out 8 and not allowing a hit. Ayden Goetzinger pitched the final inning, to complete the combined no-hitter. Meiners and Ayden Goetzinger chipped in 3 hits, Hunter Goetzinger, Gabe Morey and Tucker Ginther all had 2 hits.