Hopper to play baseball for Edward Waters

By Ken Paulk Sports Reporter
gulfcounty.news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, July 28, nearly two dozen family members and friends joined in the celebration at Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School as Jacob Hopper became the fourth Tiger Shark baseball player from this year’s senior class to sign a college scholarship. Hopper, a shortstop, will be attending Edward Waters...

