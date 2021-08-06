Cancel
NFL

Former Seattle Seahawk K.J. Wright visits with the Las Vegas Raiders: Report

By Geoffrey C. Arnold
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker and current free agent K.J. Wright met with the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, according to multiple reports. The Raiders have interest in Wright because they are looking add veteran depth at the position. Another reason for the interest is the connection between Wright and defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. Bradley was the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator during Wright’s first two seasons in the NFL from 2011 to 2012.

