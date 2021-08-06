Family chased by attackers at homeless camp fatally hit man with car, WA cops say
A man died after a couple trying to escape a group attacking them at a homeless encampment hit him with their car, Washington officials said. On July 27, the couple were driving to various homeless camps with their 2-week old baby in the back seat, searching for stolen property, including a pair of shoes and a Bluetooth speaker, that was taken from their car the night before, according to King County Superior Court documents.www.theolympian.com
Comments / 2