Three members of the Clear Lake Lions baseball team have earned All-North Central Conference honors. Jett Neuberger was a unanimous First Team All-NCC selection as a pitcher. The junior posted a record of 3-1 and his .750 winning percentage tied for third best in the conference. He led the league in strikeouts with 77 in 36. 2 innings pitched. Neuberger ranked second in walks and hits per inning pitched (WHIP) at 0.93. His earned run average (ERA) was third best at 1.72.