Running back Nick Chubb has performed at a high level since the Browns took him in the second round of the 2018 draft and recognition of that work came over the weekend. Chubb and the Browns agreed to a three-year, $36.6 million contract extension that includes $20 million in guaranteed money. The running back said that “it means a lot” that the Browns moved to keep him in the organization and head coach Kevin Stefanski thinks the deal has meaning for other members of the team when it comes to rewards for good play.