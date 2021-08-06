Cancel
Texas Schools Don’t Have to Tell Parents About COVID Cases, Gov’t Says

By Corbin Bolies
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Texas will buck CDC guidance for the upcoming school year, Delta variant be damned. The state’s education agency issued guidance Thursday saying schools do not have to inform parents of a positive COVID-19 case in school, with the only requirement being to report it to state and local health departments. Schools are also not required to conduct contact tracing if a student, teacher, or staff member tests positive for the virus. If a school does and finds a student to be a close contact of a positive individual, it should notify the student’s parents. The parents may then let the student attend school remotely as they self-quarantine. The agency cites low transmission levels from last school year, despite new scientific evidence indicating the Delta variant is more prevalent in kids.

Columbia, SCcounton2.com

As COVID cases rise, Gov. McMaster says closing schools and mandating masks is not the answer, ‘personal responsibility is’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster fired off a series of tweets on Tuesday regarding the use of face masks in schools. Coronavirus cases are again rising as students across the state inch closer to a new school year. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 800 new daily cases on Tuesday.
Cooper City, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Mask rules are OK in schools, but students don’t have to follow them, state says

Florida school districts can impose mask rules, but students will be allowed to ignore them if their parents opt them out, under a rule issued Friday by the state Department of Health. Children who feel bullied because of mask rules — including those opting out of the rule or ones wearing a mask — are eligible to receive a private school voucher, under a different rule the state Board of ...
Florida Stateabc17news.com

As Covid-19 cases surge in Florida, governor says parents should decide whether their children wear masks to school

While Covid-19 cases are once again surging in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Friday directing the state’s health and education departments to issue rules preventing the implementation of school mask mandates. The order comes in response to “several Florida school boards considering or implementing mask mandates,” the...
EducationCape Gazette

Governor: Masks required in schools

All school children – both public and private – will be required to wear masks for the 2021-22 school year under a public health emergency order issued by Gov. John Carney Aug. 10. “There's no higher priority than getting all Delaware children back in their classrooms full time this fall,”...
Utah StateABC 4

Could COVID-19 vaccines be mandated for Utah teachers?

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The nation’s top infectious disease expert is calling for coronavirus vaccine mandates for teachers. And two of the nation’s largest teachers’ unions are divided on if the shot should or should not be mandated. What does this mean here in Utah?. With school starting back up...
EducationPosted by
NJ Spotlight

NJ’s school mask mandate: Here are the exemptions

Masks will be required indoors for students, staff and visitors for the 2021-2022 school year in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday. In Murphy’s executive order, masks are required to be worn indoors at all public, private, and parochial preschool, elementary, and secondary school buildings, with limited exceptions. The mandate is effective Aug. 9, 2021.
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

"Unmask Our Kids": Parents protest Baltimore County Public Schools mask mandate

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - Some Baltimore County parents are not happy with a new mask mandate put in place by Baltimore County Public Schools. All students, staff and visitors are now required to wear masks if they're inside buildings, offices and, of course, classrooms. The new rules come as students prepare to return to in-person learning August 30 for the new school year.
EducationClick2Houston.com

With school openings near, parents and teachers say state leaders have stripped them of weapons against COVID-19

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Lindsey Contreras feels backed in a corner. The first day of school is just a couple of weeks away. The mother of two, whose older child attends school in Allen, has been watching COVID-19 cases surge again in Texas, spurred by the emergence of the much more contagious delta variant.

