CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Six days before the U.S. Senate approved the historic bipartisan infrastructure deal, a local bipartisan public-private infrastructure deal had been reached to renovate Progressive Field and extend the lease of the newly renamed Cleveland Guardians MLB team, which has played at the ballpark since it was built 27 years ago in Cleveland’s Gateway district. The team moved from Municipal Stadium on the lakefront, and before that, League Park, both of which have since been torn down.