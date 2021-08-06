Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Solvang, CA

2021 Solvang Danish Days canceled

By Julia Nguyen
Posted by 
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33GK2U_0bK46iaG00

SOLVANG, Calif. - The 2021 Danish Days in Solvang is canceled.

In an announcement on Friday morning, Solvang Danish Days Foundation has made the decision to cancel the annual event due to concerns about COVID-19.

The two-day Danish heritage festival was planned for September 17 and 18.

It would have celebrated its 85th anniversary.

“The decision to cancel this year’s Danish Days, for the second, unprecedented year in a row, breaks our hearts. The festival weekend is a tradition for so many members of our community, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to our city for this annual cultural event,” said Max Hanberg, Solvang Danish Days 2021 co-chair.

Event coordinators say the major part of why the event was canceled was due to the new mask mandate.

“However, with Danish Days scheduled for just over a month from now, and with so many unknowns due to the impending COVID surges, we felt that the safest thing to do for our residents and for our tourists, was to cancel the event," said Hanberg.

Brenda Anderson, Solvang Danish Days 2021 co-chair, added, “Solvang Danish Days annually draws thousands of attendees, a potential crowding situation which we wanted to avoid this year due to the spread of the virus’ Delta variant.”

Danish Days honors the 1911 establishment of Solvang by Danish Americans in the area.

This will be the second year in a row where the big event has been canceled.

“Danish Days is a town-wide celebration, and while we cannot hold this year’s festival as planned, our town’s still here. We do welcome visitors who are traveling safely, and our businesses look forward to giving everyone a taste of our ‘little Denmark," said Anderson.

For more info on the event cancellation, click here .

The post 2021 Solvang Danish Days canceled appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
1K+
Followers
808
Post
313K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Solvang, CA
Society
City
Solvang, CA
Local
California Government
Solvang, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Danish Americans#Covid#Newschannel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Festival
Country
Denmark
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Posted by
News Channel 3-12

Vaccine and mask opponents rally outside school board meeting in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Dozens of parents rallied with their children outside the Santa Barbara Unified School District Board meeting on Tuesday night. They don't want their kids to have to wear masks in school. Erin Chadwick did not think there was proof that masks prevent the virus from spreading. "I feel like we should The post Vaccine and mask opponents rally outside school board meeting in Santa Barbara appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
Santa Barbara County, CAPosted by
News Channel 3-12

Allan Hancock College to require proof of Covid-19 vaccinations

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Businesses and Governments around Santa Barbara County started to require proof of Covid-19 vaccinations. The Allan Hancock College Board of Trustees voted Tuesday night to mandate vaccinations for all students, faculty and staff. The vaccination mandate will take effect October 1, 2021. The post Allan Hancock College to require proof of Covid-19 vaccinations appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
Santa Barbara, CAPosted by
News Channel 3-12

Fiesta Rodeo rides again during Old Spanish Days

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. The Fiesta Rodeo was not canceled this year like it was last year. Old Spanish Days organizers welcomed back some longtime participants and also welcomed newcomers. Those newcomers included children who knew how to have fun while taking part. The 97th Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse and Rodeo took place at the The post Fiesta Rodeo rides again during Old Spanish Days appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
Posted by
News Channel 3-12

Fiesta marketplace sets up in Casa de La Guerra

The Mujeras marketplace will be open this weekend in Casa de La Guerra, located in downtown Santa Barbara. It features small vendors in a pop-up setting. The post Fiesta marketplace sets up in Casa de La Guerra appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.

Comments / 0

Community Policy