Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Rumors: Hornets Eyeing Bulls' Lauri Markkanen

By Kevin McCormick
Posted by 
All 76ers
All 76ers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OX3El_0bK46e3M00

We are four days into free agency, and the market is almost completely dried up. While most of the big names have come off the board, there are still some enticing free agents left worth taking a flier on.

The biggest takeaway of free agency thus far is the Eastern Conference stacking up. Teams like the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls are some of the biggest winners thus far, making the conference look much deeper.

As teams are stacking up for next season, others are not trying to play catchup. One team now looking to add more firepower on their roster is the Charlotte Hornets.

The Hornets are coming off a successful campaign in 2021. Led by the stellar play of rookie LaMelo Ball, Charolette found itself with a chance to sneak into the postseason. Their efforts would fall just short as they lost in the play-in tournament to the Indiana Pacers.

In an attempt to add to their promising young core, the Hornets might take a chance on adding a former top-ten pick. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the team expressed interest in restricted free agent Lauri Markkanen.

The 23-year-old is coming off a rough season with the Chicago Bulls. In 51 games, he averaged 13.6 PPG and 5.3 RPG in about 26 minutes of action a night. All three marks are career-lows.

Due to the Bulls revamping their roster, Markkanen is now on the outside looking in. This should make it easy for a team like the Hornets to swoop in and sign him at a cheap price tag.

Still in the early stages of his career, a change of scenery could drastically impact Markkanen's trajectory. Sharing the floor with a playmaker like Ball will certainly make life easier for the sharpshooting big man.

The potential is there with Markkanen and his skillset. Charlotte has an opportunity to swoop in and buy low on an intriguing young player.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.

Comments / 0

All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
513
Followers
1K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauri Markkanen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Conference#The Miami Heat#The Charlotte Hornets#The Indiana Pacers#The Athletic#The Chicago Bulls#Espn#Sports Illustrated#Kevinmccnba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Chicago Bulls Reportedly Willing To Offer $150M To Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder struggled during his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers. After a solid year with Oklahoma City, where Schroder was in the running for Sixth Man Of The Year, the Lakers traded for him during the offseason. Schroder was seen as a replacement for Rajon Rondo, someone who could come in when LeBron James and Anthony Davis rested and coordinate the offense. And while he had a modest start, he encountered struggles in the second half of the season.
NBASB Nation

5 winners and 3 losers in NBA free agency so far

The NBA wasted zero time getting the free agency bonanza going this year. Lonzo Ball’s $85 million deal with the Chicago Bulls via a sign-and-trade was announced the moment the moratorium period opened on Monday at 6 p.m. ET. That set the tone for a wild day of transactions that saw a large percentage of the league’s free agents give their commitments on day one.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

LaMelo Ball dishes the best assist ever to LiAngelo Ball in Hornets debut

The NBA Summer League is here in full force! As usual, the youngsters are fighting for roster spots, and the veterans and stars on their respective teams have flocked to the arena to watch the games. The Charlotte Hornets have a big name on their Summer League roster and it’s LiAngelo Ball, the brother of star and prized Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball.
NBAPosted by
The Game Haus

Center Tony Bradley signs with Bulls

The Bulls continue their free agency spending spree by signing center Tony Bradley. The former 2017 first round selection has signed a one-year deal to play in Chicago. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news via Twitter on Tuesday. Bradley spent time with both the 76ers and Thunder in 2021. He...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Spurs sign-and-trade features Lauri Markkanen to San Antonio

Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic make up a strong Eastern Conference duo for the Chicago Bulls, but this team still seems to be missing some pieces to be a true playoff threat. Making the move to bring in Vucevic at the NBA trade deadline last season was surely a statement move by Chicago, but could also mean the end of Lauri Markkanen’s time with the team.
NBAFanSided

Chicago Bulls: How Kemba Walker signing impacts the Bulls

It’s no secret that the Chicago Bulls front office has made it their mission to revitalize the team going into this upcoming season. Offseason acquisitions like Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, and DeMar DeRozan have not only energized the Bulls’ rabid fanbase but also sent a strong message to the rest of the Eastern Conference that Chicago is no longer interested in rebuilding.
NBAourcommunitynow.com

Bulls Interested in Signing 4-Time NBA All-Star: Report

How would this starting 5 for the Chicago Bulls sound for an opening night lineup?. Some Bulls fans may love or hate this look, but the next question is how would this even work? The two names that should jump out are DeMar DeRozan and TJ McConnell, because neither is currently a member of the Bulls roster.
NBAourcommunitynow.com

Chicago Bulls Veteran Reacts to Being Traded for Lonzo Ball

Arturas Karnisovas may be a mad man by definition, but there’s definitely no longer a question about his commitment to improving the Chicago Bulls moving forward. After acquiring All-Star big man Nikola Vucevic at the trade deadline, he acquired another All-Star in DeMar DeRozan and a young stud point guard in Lonzo Ball in seemingly one fell swoop.
NBACBS Sports

LiAngelo Ball, brother of Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, expected to sign with Hornets for Summer League, per report

LiAngelo Ball, brother of Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, is expected to sign with the Charlotte Hornets for the NBA's upcoming summer league in Las Vegas, according to Sports Illustrated's Rod Boone. LiAngelo is the middle brother in the Ball family, and thus far, is the least accomplished on the basketball court. While Lonzo and LaMelo were top draft picks, LiAngelo has not yet played in an NBA game.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nets’ Kevin Durant roasts Team USA teammate, Bulls guard Zach LaVine on IG live at the Olympics

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant just won’t let his Team USA teammate and Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine off the hook at the Tokyo Olympics. Durant went on Instagram live to document his Olympic experience and found LaVine as his favorite roast subject. KD poked fun at LaVine’s defense, giving Bulls head coach Billy Donovan a shoutout and a promise that he’ll have the high-flying guard finally play some defense.

Comments / 0

Community Policy