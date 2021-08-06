Why don’t men ask for directions? Maybe they don’t feel lost. There are of couple men in the Bible who obeyed God. When the Lord said to Abram, “leave your country, your kindred, and your father’s household, and go to the land I will show you.” By faith Abram (God later changed his name to Abraham) obeyed and went. By faith he dwelt in the promised land as a stranger. He is known as, “Father of the Jewish Nation”. Abram spent many years learning about the history of the land and God in the house of Noah and Shem. God may not speak to us today and tell us to leave our home like He did with Abram (but he might). However, there are lessons to be learned from Abram’s example. Abram wasn’t going to leave his comfort zone on his own, but God. He was headed to a land God would show him. You would think soon as Abram was 75 years old, he would have a sense of direction. He didn’t even have time to plan the best route. He simply put his faith in God and followed His direction. How is this applicable? We must be willing to follow God wherever He calls us to go, and it is different for each of us. Paul said, “we are called”. And by faith we move.