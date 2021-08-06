Metro Atlanta school districts report hundreds of COVID-19 cases days into school year

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County School district has confirmed over 185 cases of COVID-19 just one week into the school year.

Gwinnett County Schools reported 166 cases over the course of just two school days, according to official reports from the district.

Cobb County Schools

Cobb County releases the number of confirmed cases every Friday. Students just went back to class on Aug.t 2.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This Friday, the district reported 185 new cases of the virus across its 112 elementary, middle and high schools just this week. There have been a total of 253 new cases in the district since July 1.

Three of the district’s high schools, Kennesaw Mountain, Hillgrove and Sprayberry reported seven cases. Birney Elementary School and Lost Mountain Middle School also reported seven cases of COVID-19 each.

Eight other Cobb County schools reported five or more cases.

It’s unclear how many students are in quarantine.

Gwinnett County Schools

Gwinnett County Schools reported a total of 166 new cases of COVID-19 over just two school days.

The district reported 78 new cases on Wednesday, the first day of school, and 88 new cases on Thursday.

The district says there are 253 active, confirmed cases across the district, but it’s unclear if any of those were prior infections.

Archer High School saw the most new infections with 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Simpson Elementary School was reporting 12 cases of the virus, and Shiloh H

DeKalb County Schools

DeKalb County has reported 213 new cases of COVID-19 since July 1. The district returned to school on August 2. It’s unclear how many of those cases have occurred since the start of the school year.

Schools seeing the most cases of COVID-19 are Southwest DeKalb High School, where there are 9 reported cases. Columbia High School, where there are 8 reported cases, Tucker Middle School, which also has 8 reported cases and Peachtree Middle School, which has 7 reported cases.

Fulton County Schools

Fulton County Schools does not return until Monday, but the district is currently reporting 91 cases among students and staff. 53 students and staff members are quarantined.

Newton County Schools

Newton County Schools has reported 80 confirmed cases and 200 students in quarantine since the return to school on August 2.

On Friday, the superintendent mandated that all students and staff wear masks starting on Monday.

©2021 Cox Media Group