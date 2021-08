GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Meijer on Monday announced it will provide a $10 coupon to college students who get the COVID-19 vaccine at one of its pharmacies. “Returning to campus is a huge and exciting step toward normalcy following the pandemic that disrupted so much of our lives. But to continue on that path, we encourage everyone who is able to receive the vaccine to take this important step,” Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes said in a statement.