Family chased by attackers at homeless camp fatally hit man with car, WA cops say

By Brooke Wolford
Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man died after a couple trying to escape a group attacking them at a homeless encampment hit him with their car, Washington officials said. On July 27, the couple were driving to various homeless camps with their 2-week old baby in the back seat, searching for stolen property, including a pair of shoes and a Bluetooth speaker, that was taken from their car the night before, according to King County Superior Court documents.

