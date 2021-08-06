New Realm Brewing Shares Details on Transcendental Double IPA

(ATLANTA, GA) – In their continuous pursuit to explore innovation that comes from new and experimental hop varieties, New Realm Brewing Company is releasing Transcendental Double IPA for its third anniversary, just in time for National IPA Day. This striking experimental DIPA is a citrus bomb that erupts with powerful tropical fruit, citrus, and coconut flavors. It is dry hopped exclusively with experimental hop varieties from the avant-garde minds of The Hop Breeding Co., including HBC 586, HBC 472, & HBC 692. In the latest release of this collaboration with New Realm’s partners John I. Hass Hops, they celebrate creative expression and that little desire for more.